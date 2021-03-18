Kettering Health opens COVID clinics to those ages 40+

People ages 40 and older or with cancer, chronic kidney disease, heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and obesity are now eligible to sign up for Kettering Health Network’s coronavirus vaccine clinics.
Vaccine appointments are available starting tomorrow, March 19, at all five of Kettering Health’s vaccine clinics.
To register, go to ketteringhealth.org/coronavirus or call 1-844-576-3627.
The health network has multiple clinics at the following locations:
- Beavercreek: 2510 Commons Blvd., Suite 140
- Dayton: 1001 Harvard Blvd.
- Jamestown: 4790 Cottonville Road
- Kettering: 2040 E. Dorothy Lane
- Xenia: 1141 N. Monroe Drive