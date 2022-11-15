Joe Nuxhall’s memory, legacy still strong in 15 years since his passing

Though Nuxhall hasn’t been physically in his hometown of Hamilton, or his adopted hometown of Fairfield, since his passing on Nov. 15, 2007, he is in spirit. It’s all over the Miracle League Field that bears his name on Groh Lane. As his longtime friend Ed Hartman ― known mostly for his Furniture Fair commercials with another Cincinnati icon, Anthony Munoz ― the Ol’ Lefthander’s presence is all over the complex.

“He’s in the rafters. He’s on the field. He’s in the dugouts. The scoreboards. We’re all surrounded by a big hug from Joe, and his family has carried it on, gallantly and lovingly. This is what he wanted.”