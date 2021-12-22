Hamburger icon
‘Jeopardy!’ Notebook: Dayton native continues reign on Day 15

Amy Schnieder, an Oakland, California engineering manager with roots in Dayton, is the reigning nine-time “Jeopardy” champion. Her current winnings total $342,200.
Amy Schneider continued her “Jeopardy!” winning streak Dec. 21. Her 15-day total is $606,200.

“Today, we mark the winter solstice, the darkest day of the year, and, boy, did our returning champion Amy turn out the lights on the competition on yesterday’s show with yet another correct Final Jeopardy response,” said host Ken Jennings. “She has missed only one Final Jeopardy in her 14 appearances on this show, something only one other champion has done this far into their ‘Jeopardy!’ run, and that was James Holzhauer.”

During the interview segment, Schneider discussed her love of reading, particularly as a child. Her parents gave her one rule to follow.

“The rule was I was only allowed to check out as many books from the library as I could carry by myself,” she said.

Schneider is the fourth highest-earning champion in regular-season play.

She can be seen on “Jeopardy!” weeknights at 7:30 on WDTN Channel 2.

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

