Hot, humid today with chance for severe weather

In addition to the threat for severe storms on Wed., heat and humidity will make for uncomfortable heat indices in the Tri-State by afternoon lasting through early evening. Focus outdoor activities in the morning hours, and out of the sun if you need to be outdoors in the aftn. pic.twitter.com/qDV6AWR6Xr — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) July 19, 2022

Scattered thunderstorms will develop this afternoon and evening along and ahead of a cold front, with some stronger storms possible. The primary severe risk will be damaging gusts, although isolated hail and a tornado or two are also possible, the NWS said. The NWS Storm Prediction Center placed the region under a slight risk for severe weather.

The front will clear Wednesday night, allowing for hot and dry conditions for the second half of the workweek.

After a high temperature of 89 degrees on Thursday, according to NWS, highs will climb again Friday through Sunday, with each day forecast to top out between 91 and 93 degrees.

Thursday through Saturday are expected to be dry, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms arrives for Saturday night and Sunday, with wet weather possible into the early part of the new workweek.