Stormy Tuesday to bring damaging winds, hail; Isolated tornadoes possible

Credit: Marshall Gorby/STAFF

Straight-line winds and hail are expected as strong storms move through western Ohio Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Severe weather could start to develop during the late morning, with hail and rain possible.

“Large hail would likely be the primary threat with any of these discrete cells earlier in the day, but given that some supercells could develop, an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out,” the National Weather Service in Wilmington said.

The NWS noted tornadoes are a secondary threat, not a primary.

Additional storms are expected from early to mid-afternoon, with some storm clusters possible.

Damaging straight-line winds are the main threat for the second round of severe weather. However, large hail and a spin-up tornado are possible.

Severe weather will continue to move east and should be out of the area around mid-evening, according to the NWS.

Rain and thunderstorm chances will continue through the night.

Highs will reach the upper 70s on Tuesday, with lows in the mid-40s.

Additional showers and thunderstorms are expected Wednesday. Moments of sunshine are also possible, with temperatures reaching the low 70s.

The region will see additional rain chances Thursday and Friday.

