Meteorologists say Canadian wildfires impact ‘purely cosmetic’ on Miami Valley

He said near surface smoke is measured and has not reached the point where he is aware of anyone being able to smell the smoke from the fires.

The air quality via AirNow by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Monday’s Air Quality Index is considered moderate at around 60.

The Regional Air Pollution Control Agency, which covers air quality for Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery and Preble counties, has the AQI at a moderate 54 Monday.

On Tuesday, both agencies predicted that due to high temperatures the air quality will be unsafe for sensitive groups like young children, older adults and people with respiratory or cardiac illnesses, with increased amounts of ground-level ozone.

In summer of 2023, smoke from wildfires in Canada drifted down to Ohio, Indiana, as well as parts of Illinois and West Virginia where air quality alerts were issued and air quality indexes were well over 100.

The RAPCA said the AQI focuses on health effects people may experience within a few hours or days after breathing polluted air.

Readings between 100 and 150 are still “unhealthy for sensitive groups,” including those with many medical conditions. Any reading of 150 or higher is considered unhealthy for all.

Sunny skies and temperatures in the lower to mid-80s are on the forecast this week with a chance of rain showers towards the end of the week.