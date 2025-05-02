Damaging winds, hail return; strong storms possible this evening

Damaging wind gusts and large isolated hail are the main threats. The best chance for severe weather is from 5 to 9 p.m.

[4:45 AM] More storms are on the way today, mainly this afternoon through this evening. The greatest severe risk should evolve this evening across far southeast IN, northern/northeast KY, and southern OH. Be sure to have multiple ways to receive crucial weather info! pic.twitter.com/8Z4ZlufQZR — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) May 2, 2025

A slight risk is the second lowest tier for the NWS’s severe weather scale.

With a slight risk, scattered severe storms are possible with one-inch hail, strong and damaging winds and one or two tornadoes possible.

Strong storms are expected to be short and/or not widespread.

Western communities in the Miami Valley have a marginal risk, or level one risk, for severe weather.

Severe isolated thunderstorms are possible with limited duration and/or coverage. There could be winds of 40 to 60 mph and hail with a low tornado risk.

While the best chance for severe weather is in the late afternoon and early evening, another round of storms is possible earlier in the day.

The earlier round of storms also has a chance for damaging wind and hail, but it is expected to be weaker than the evening storms, according to the NWS.

High temperatures will be around 75 degrees today with lows dropping to the low 50s overnight.

Rain will continue into Saturday with periodic showers and thunderstorms are expected through the day. Rain chances will linger into Sunday and Monday, according to the NWS.