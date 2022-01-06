Grammys postponed due to COVID concerns

Explore Dayton native stars in new Nat Geo WILD series

The comedian is nominated along with Amir Sulaiman for Best Spoken Word album for “8:46,” an exploration of thoughts on the murder of George Floyd and the criminal justice system.

Chappelle’s previous Grammy victories stemmed from Best Comedy Album for “Sticks & Stones” (2019), “Equanimity & The Bird Revelation” (2018) and “The Age of Spin & Deep in the Heart of Texas” (2017).

Last year’s Grammys were also rescheduled due to COVID. Interestingly, the original date was also Jan. 31 but ultimately shifted to March 14.