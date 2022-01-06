Hamburger icon
Grammys postponed due to COVID concerns

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Comedian Dave Chappelle accepts Best Comedy Album for 'The Age of Spin'/'Deep in the Heart of Texas' onstage during the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS)
Credit: Kevin Winter

Dave Chappelle has to wait a little longer to find out if he’ll add a fourth Grammy to his mantle.

Due to the recent COVID surge, the 64th annual Grammy Awards, originally scheduled for Jan. 31 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, has been postponed. A new date has yet to be announced.

A joint statement from the Recording Academy and CBS reads: “After careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community and our many partners, the Recording Academy and CBS have postponed the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards Show. The health and safety of those in our music community, the live audience, and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show remains our top priority. Given the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, holding the show on January 31st simply contains too many risks. We look forward to celebrating Music’s Biggest Night on a future date, which will be announced soon.”

The comedian is nominated along with Amir Sulaiman for Best Spoken Word album for “8:46,” an exploration of thoughts on the murder of George Floyd and the criminal justice system.

Chappelle’s previous Grammy victories stemmed from Best Comedy Album for “Sticks & Stones” (2019), “Equanimity & The Bird Revelation” (2018) and “The Age of Spin & Deep in the Heart of Texas” (2017).

Last year’s Grammys were also rescheduled due to COVID. Interestingly, the original date was also Jan. 31 but ultimately shifted to March 14.

