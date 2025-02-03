Want to learn to bake? Springfield bakery’s classes a popular event

“Class offerings have offered us such a close interaction with our community and we are so fortunate to be able to connect in this way. The stories shared and the knowledge exchanged in every class just adds to the spice of life and we are humbled by the response our community has shown us,” said co-owner and chef Lisa Freeman.

The bakery opened a new classroom area called “The Lab” in early 2024 to teach community members how to make and bake specific food items.

Classes are held from January to May and September to December, with four classes including macaron, pizza, bread and cinnamon roll, but Lisa plans to expand the classes offered as the classroom portion grows.

Lisa, who teaches every class and her husband Dan assists with the pizza night, said it feels great to host the classes again this year.

“I love to interact with “students”. I’m so passionate about baking and pastry and love to share my excitement with everyone, especially those who share the same interest," she said.

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

“(I) teach a lot about the science of baking and pastry. Why do ingredients behave a certain way under certain circumstances? People that have taken one class usually end up taking others, because they love to learn not only why specific steps matter but how to get the best results.”

Friends Kim Organ and Cindy Woodruff took the class for fun after reading about it on social media.

“Kim is a friend I don’t get to see very often and this is right up our alley. We both like to cook and do fun activities together. We’ve had some crazy adventures together, so I thought this might be another fun, crazy adventure,” Cindy said.

The two have done many activities together, such as visiting Amish Country, painting class and stopping in different towns.

“We used to pick individual little towns ... and just take off in the mornings and go and spend the day stopping in one of the small towns,” Kim said.

Cindy added that even if they go a year or two without seeing each other, they always pick up where they left off every time they get together.

This is a first for couple Jackie and Jeff Miller, who needed something different to do.

“We just needed something different .. and it’s lovely,” Jeff said. “I just want us to try something new.”

“Jeff gave me a pizza box with a card in it for Christmas (to take this class),” Jackie said. “We’ve never done anything like this.”

Jackie added that she had never heard of the classes and didn’t know they had them, but thinks it’s good for downtown.

The bakery does not host classes in the summer because they found people are most interested in classes in late fall to early spring “because that is when they are looking for fun things to do inside.”

“Baking has a very cozy feel to it. What can be better than gathering with others in a warm, fun environment? Especially one where you get fresh baked goods to take home with you,” Lisa said.

Le Torte Dolci won Best of Springfield’s best Bakery and best Desserts categories in 2024 and 2023, as well as second place for best donuts and third place for best cookies for both years.

Classes cost $125 per person and $150 per couple for pizza night. To sign up, visit the bakery’s online store at https://shop.letortedolci.com. Classes are announced online every six weeks and generally get booked within a couple days to a couple weeks.

The classes schedule through February are sold out, except the newly added bread making class at 9 a.m. Feb. 15, as well as a “buy now schedule later - future baking class” ticket.

The bakery is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, and closed Sunday and Monday.

Dan and Lisa own four food businesses. They opened Le Torte Dolci in 2017, Salato Deli in 2018, Crust & Company in 2020, and bought Ironworks Waffle Cafe in 2023. The latter two are located inside COhatch The Market.