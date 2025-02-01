Long John Silver’s restaurant to reopen Monday on North Limestone, without A&W

The new Long John Silver's restaurant on North Limestone Street will be opening Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.


A Long John Silver’s restaurant just north of downtown Springfield will reopen Monday after a 4-5-month closure, demolition and rebuild.

The restaurant at 717 N. Limestone St. was previously a Long John Silver’s/A&W Root Beer restaurant, but will reopen only as a Long John Silver’s.

“We are excited to set sail again in Springfield,” said director of operations Jessica Radcliffe, in the first of a wave of maritime references. “The modernized restaurant design creates a welcoming harbor for guests to gather and dine or grab a meal on the go. While we may have a new look, you will still find the same delicious seafood and bell-ringing service you expect from Long John Silver’s.”

Construction started on the new building after crews demolished the previous restaurant in September on the same site. Restaurant officials touted a more modern exterior look and a “clean, bright design with touches that remind you of the high seas.”

Hours will be 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Menu items will include the traditional hand-battered fish, chicken and shrimp, plus hushpuppies, grilled salmon, shrimp tacos, bowls and meal combinations.

“At Long John Silver’s, we strive to create an inviting space that makes every visit feel like a special voyage,” said Leigh Ann VanDam, vice president of design and development.

Long John Silver’s and A&W had two restaurants in Springfield, but the other one at 2217 S. Limestone St. permanently closed in September. It had been open since 1988.

Officials said this closure was a strategic decision “as it continues to evaluate its national footprint and plans for the future.”

“While closing a restaurant is never an easy decision, Long John Silver’s is thankful for the guests and crew members who sailed with the restaurant over the years,” officials said previously.

The Long John Silver's/A&W Root Beer restaurant on Limestone Street just north of downtown Springfield closed in September 2024. Crews demolished and rebuilt the store.

