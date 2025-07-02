Recall: Oscar Mayer turkey bacon could be contaminated with Listeria

12-ounce vacuum-packed packages of “Oscar Mayer Turkey BACON ORIGINAL” and universal product code (UPC) “071871548601” printed on the packaging under the barcode, “use by” dates ranging “18 JUL 2025” to “02 AUG 2025,” and lot code “RS40.”

36-ounce packages containing three 12-ounce vacuum-packed packages of “Oscar Mayer Turkey BACON ORIGINAL” and universal product code (UPC) “071871548748” printed on the packaging under the barcode, “use by” dates ranging “23 JUL 2025” to “04 SEP 2025,” and lot codes “RS19,” “RS40,” or “RS42.”

48-ounce packages containing four 12-ounce vacuum-packed packages of “Oscar Mayer Turkey BACON ORIGINAL” and UPC “071871548793” printed on the packaging under the barcode and “use by” dates ranging “18 JUL 2025” to “04 SEP 2025,” and lot codes “RS19,” “RS40,” or “RS42.”

The affected 367,812 pounds of turkey bacon was produced from April 24 through June 11, and shipped nationwide, as well as exported to the British Virgin Islands and Hong Kong.

Listeria was discovered when the Kraft Heinz Foods Company, which owns Oscar Mayer, conducted laboratory testing, according to the recall from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions to eating the turkey bacon, but the FSIS urged consumers not to eat any of it, but to throw it away or return it.

Eating food contaminated with Listeria can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that mainly affects older adults, people with weakened immune systems, pregnant woman and newborns, though it can also less commonly affect people outside those groups.

The infection can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions, sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. In pregnant women, it can also cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn.