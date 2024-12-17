How to get tickets to see Springfield’s Shimasaki sisters perform holiday strings concert

The Shimasaki sisters have performed at some of the country’s most prestigious venues including Carnegie Hall’s Weill Recital Hall in New York and Washington, D.C.’s Kennedy Center and internationally. But there’s nothing like playing in the hometown.

“This one is extra special. We grew up celebrating the holidays in Springfield,” Kanako Shimasaki said. Both sisters began their music studies at a young age and attended Ridgewood School, while Kanako graduated from Springfield High and Mariko from Kenton Ridge.

Kanako later earned degrees from the University of Cincinnati’s College-Conservatory of Music and Mariko has degrees from the Julliard School and Mannes School of Music.

Now based in Cincinnati, Kanako formed StringSource, a company with a roster of performers who play in Cincinnati, Dayton and various other areas. Joining the sisters here will be cellist Phillip Goist and violist Shelby Thompson.

They’ve performed with the Springfield Symphony Orchestra at the Clark State Performing Arts Center previously, but had never even been in the State Theater prior to doing three Candlelight Series concerts earlier this year. It’s given Kanako an appreciation of the classic venue.

“We had always been by it going to my ballet lessons and things but never gone in. They’ve done a lot of renovation, the seating is unique and the acoustics are very good. It’s just a cozy atmosphere,” Kanako said.

This is also a chance to see family, friends, teachers and even a former ballet teacher. Highlights of the Quartet’s set will include holiday pop favorites from The Carpenters, Wham! and Mariah Carey, seasonal songs including “Away in a Manger,” “O Holy Night” and “Angels We Have Heard on High” to movements from “The Nutcracker” and everything in between, Kanako said.

The State Theater is located at 19 S. Fountain Ave. For tickets or more information, go to www.springfieldstatetheater.com/.