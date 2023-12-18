Restaurants open on Christmas Day across Dayton area

By Alex Cutler
Dec 18, 2023
Cooking a Christmas dinner is a staple of the holidays for many people. However, there are some who prefer to change things up.

If you’re interested in heading out to eat on Christmas Day, here are some restaurants that will be open across the Dayton area:

Amar India

Hours: 12 to 8:30 p.m.

Where:

  • 2751 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Centerville
  • 7070 Miller Lane, Dayton
  • 2750 North Fairfield Road Beavercreek

More information: www.amarindiadayton.com or call 937-439-9005

Blue Crab Juicy Seafood

Hours: 12 to 10 p.m.

Where: 8901 Kingsridge Dr. Dayton

More information: www.bluecrabjuicyseafood2.com or call 937-813-8081

BRAVO! Italian Kitchen

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: 2770 Miamisburg Centerville Rd, Centerville

More information: www.bravoitalian.com

Bright Moon Buffet

Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: 2900 Wilmington Pike, Kettering

More information: Facebook or call 937-999-4108

Brio Italian Grill

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: 4459 Cedar Park Dr, Dayton

More information: www.brioitalian.com or call 937-429-7792

Curry and Grill

Hours: 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. 4:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Where: 1501 Lyons Rd, Dayton

More information: www.currygrilldayton.com or call 937-999-4545

Est! Est!! Est!!!

Hours: Brunch menu from 12 to 3 p.m. Pizza only from 3 to 6 p.m.

Where: 45 W. Fourth St. Dayton

More information: estestestdayton.com

Fu Mon Lau

Hours: 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Where: 2008 Miamisburg Centerville Rd, Dayton

More information: www.fumonlau.com or call 937-293-2211

SKY Asian Cuisines

Hours: 12 to 10 p.m.

Where: 4090 Wilmington Pike, Kettering

More information: www.skyasiancuisine.com or call 937-949-9883

Thai Table

Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Where: 5841 Far Hills Ave, Dayton

More information: https://thaitablefarhills.com/ or call 937-739-5841

