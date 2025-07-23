New Springfield lemonade shake-up business looks to keep community refreshed all summer

“Everyone loves lemonade shake-ups from the fair, but you don’t see a lot of the flavoring. We slowly started collecting syrups, trying flavors and put it all together until we finally decided it was time,” she said.

Garberich, a mom of soon-to-be two boys with her fiancé, Zach Ruf, originally went to school to be a teacher and was in the school system for a few years. But when Garberich’s first son was born, she started working for her sister at Conrad Cul-de-sac Critters so Garberich could bring him along. The business offers dog sitting, daycare, boarding, grooming and training.

Credit: Cfrostphotography Credit: Cfrostphotography

Garberich still works for her sister, but “wanted to do something else” for herself. That’s when the idea of lemonade popped into Garberich’s mind and she knew she had to follow through with the plan, she said.

“I had planned it for a while before this, but never put my plan into action. My fiancé and family pushed me to follow through, so we gathered supplies and went for it at our first event (her fiancé’s men’s softball league),” she said. “My fiancé has supported this journey since I came up with the idea one day and has been the best partner in the business.”

Credit: Cfrostphotography Credit: Cfrostphotography

Explore 27 food trucks to compete in 11th annual Springfield Rotary competition

The business is named after Garberich and Ruf’s two boys, Roman and soon-to-be Reigns, like the former “undisputed champion” off WWE — Roman Reigns.

Garberich said Ruf is a huge WWE fan, they’ve been to multiple events and he collects figures, belts and more.

“As a mom, you always want what is best for your kids. I wanted to do more to allow him and our one on the way to have endless opportunities,” she said. “When thinking of a name for the business, I knew I wanted it to be for my boys ... We combined that with Sip for the lemonade, of course, and came up with the ‘Undisputed Sip’.”

The lemonades come in one size — a large 32 ounce. Classic lemonades are $7, and flavored lemonades are $8. There are also specials that add $1 more to the total, depending on the lemonade and what is put inside, such as fresh fruit or candies.

There are a variety of flavors that customers can combine and add to their lemonades. They include: raspberry, watermelon, green apple, pineapple, blueberry, peach, mango, strawberry, coconut, lavender, blackberry, blue raspberry, cherry, strawberry kiwi, orange, strawberries and cream, peaches and cream, blueberries and cream, orange cream, pineapple upside lemonade, star spangled squeeze, sour gummy refresher (energy drink included), pink starburst, ocean breeze and caramel apple.

Credit: Cfrostphotography Credit: Cfrostphotography

People can order through Facebook at “Alyssa Garberich”, Instagram at “undisputedsup” or text at 937-926-3417. There are options for pick up or delivery, which includes a $2 fee, or catch them at events around the community.

Garberich said they have been at softball tournaments for Ruf’s league and at the Ash + Ivory Hair Co. two year anniversary event. They will be at a few future softball tournaments, the USA Skate Center reopening from noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 2 and a couple of salons events.

“My hopes and goals for this business is for it to grow into something people know and love. We have appreciated all the support and sales so far and love making new things for people to try,“ Garberich said. ”We want to make this into a mobile business with a food truck/trailer and be at fairs, markets and travel.”