Spicy Eating Contest with ‘Criminally Hot Sauce’ added to The Real Taco Fest in Cincinnati

Howard, who organizes the festival with his business partner, Jamie Mandel, said there’s so many amazing taco options in Cincinnati and there is also a demand from taco fans who are looking for an event like this to sample a variety of tacos.

Taco enthusiasts will have the opportunity to try tacos from more than 18 different local taco vendors including Mazunte, El Trompo Mexican Grill, J’s Fish Tacos, El Vaquero, Taste of Mexico, El Taco Veloz, Casa Mexico and more at Smale Riverfront Park on the Ohio River.

There will be chicken, steak, pork, and fish tacos available. More than half the vendors will offer vegetarian options, and many will have gluten free items. A complete list of vendors and more details are available on the festival’s website at realtacofest.com.

Beverage options will include canned cocktails by Canvus Cocktails and ESPECIAL beer from Fifty West Brewing Company, who serve as the event’s sponsors.

One new thing this year is a “Spicy Eating Contest” with a “Criminally Hot Sauce.” Participants can sign up to eat five tacos with the hot sauce on it, as fast as possible, and the winner at each session will receive a prize.

“We are super excited about the Spicy Eating Contest. It’s probably going to last five minutes, but it’s definitely going to be a highlight,” Howard said.

The first 250 people through the gate at each session will receive a sample bag of “Covington Gold Dust” from Farmer Nate’s Hot Sauce.

A portion of the proceeds from The Real Taco Fest will benefit The Ion Center for Violence Prevention. The non-profit’s mission is to support survivors of all identities who have experienced power-based personal violence (sexual and/or intimate partner violence) by offering 24/7, free and confidential responsive services as well as survivor-centered advocacy programs.

HOW TO GO

What: The Real Taco Fest 2025

When: here will be two sessions: noon-4 p.m. and 5:30-9:30 p.m. May 10

Where: Smale Riverfront Park, 166 W. Mehring Way, Cincinnati

Cost: $10 admission, children ages 10 and under are free. Tickets are $15 the day of the event

More info: realtacofest.com; limited seating available. Guests may bring blankets. There is a limited number of tickets available for each session to prevent long lines. The event is family-friendly with a live DJ and more