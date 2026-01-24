‘People love it, it’s fun’: Slice of Springfield is a pizza paradise and happens in February

Tickets cost $35 for ages 13-older and $15 for ages 12-younger and are limited to the first 250 tickets sold. Anyone interested is encouraged to purchase early as they’ve sold out quickly the past few years.

Slice of Springfield is organized by the Partners for the Parks and presented by Park National Bank. Ticket sales will support the Clark County Park District.

“People love it, it’s fun,” said Lori Boegershausen, one of the event organizers. “You get to try some of the best local pizza and you get to support the mission of the parks at a crucial time.”

Attendees will get a slice from each of the participating pizzerias and can hear live music from Andy Fox. There will also be a 50/50 raffle and event shirts will be for sale.

Visitors will also have their voices heard through their taste buds by voting on their favorite pizza. Boegershausen said most of the previous year’s participants will return including the previous first-place finishers.

“It’s an event that reminds us we’re a whole community that supports local,” she said.

Slice of Springfield will also be a chance to learn about Partners for the Parks, a nonprofit organization that promotes the benefits of local parks and recreation services. Its efforts include supporting Bethie’s Sprayground in Snyder Park that’s open during summer months, and annual events including Bluegrass in the Barn at George Rogers Clark Park each June and ChalkFest at National Road Commons Park in October.

MORE ONLINE

For tickets or more information, go to ntprd.org/slice-of-springfield.