By Golly’s to open restaurant in Springfield; owner considers sites in Dayton

“We know we want to grow outside of Cincinnati,” said owner Lance Sizemore. “We’ve been looking at Dayton, Springfield, Lexington and Louisville as our next market.”

Sizemore is somewhat familiar with the Springfield area. After graduating from Centre College, he worked as an insurance agent for Prudential Financial where he had clients based in Springfield. Sizemore was making the drive from Cincinnati to Springfield at least once or twice a week.

In addition to market research and knowing people in the community, “it just seemed to make the most sense for Springfield to be our next location.”

By Golly’s is in the process of replacing all HVAC and walk-in coolers, as well as reworking the fire suppression system. After adding a fresh coat of paint to the building and resealing/restriping the parking lot, Sizemore said the target opening date is April 23.

“We’re very community oriented and we’re excited to be there,” Sizemore said.

What to expect

The most popular burger is the By Golly’s Bacon & Cheddar Burger featuring the restaurant’s signature By Golly sauce. The burgers are made from a premium blend of butcher selected fresh ground chuck and sirloin beef.

Those that get the wings, should try the OMG sauce. Sizemore described it as a little spicier that hot, but with a good flavor to it. Other popular sauces include the Sweet Thai Chili and Carolina Gold.

“Our food’s great, but they should go in there, have a good time (and) leave feeling happy,” Sizemore said.

Hopes to become a franchisor

Epic Eeats Restaurant Group purchased By Golly’s original location at 714 Lilia Ave. in Milford in November 2023 from Tom Seaman, who owned the restaurant since 2007.

Sizemore said he grew up on the east side of Cincinnati where everyone knew about By Golly’s. Prior to owning the restaurant, he had opened five Papa Johns Pizza locations.

“I’ve been wanting to find something I could possibly franchise as me being the franchisor,” Sizemore said.

Since taking over ownership, Epic Eeats Restaurant Group has opened two other By Golly’s locations — one on Beechmont Avenue in Cincinnati and the other in Covington, KY.

The restaurant group also owns The Works Pizza Co. with locations in Loveland, Kenwood and Covington.

Expanding the brands

Sizemore said they have plans to bring both brands to the Dayton region. They have some letter of intents out and are “still doing due diligence on other sites in Dayton.”

“We’ve got a goal of 20 locations by the end of the year,” Sizemore said. “That doesn’t necessarily mean 20 that are open, but we want to have at least 20 that are in the process of opening.”

From there, it will depend on how successful both brands are because right now they’re reinvesting profits from their current restaurants into their new locations.

“As of right now, we’re at 10 locations that should be open by July with everything we’ve got,” Sizemore said.

In the future, he hopes to franchise both brands.

MORE DETAILS

By Golly’s is hiring for all positions and promotes from within. Those interested in applying for a job should email their resume to info@bygollys.com.