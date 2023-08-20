Clifton Gorge Music and Arts Festival planned for weekend

A local music and arts festival will be held this weekend.

The 11th annual Clifton Gorge Music and Arts Festival will be held from 4 to 11 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25, and from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26, in the Village of Clifton along the Clifton Gorge in Greene County.

The event will feature live music, art displays, crafts, vendors, kid activities and a beer tent.

A kids activity area will be held both days and feature face painting, crafts and coloring, story time, lawn bowling, hula hoops, putting green, jump ropes, bean bags, contests and more. Kids can bring home a hand-made craft and earn prizes from games or other activities. A story time activity will be held each half hour from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday only.

Friday’s activities will include vendors, a cruise-in from 4 to 8 p.m., Devil’s Backbone, the beer tent, Comstock Lode, a 50/50 drawing and The Temps.

Saturday’s activities include vendors, One More Time swing band, the beer tent, Kim Campbell and the Southern Memories band, Dayton Celtic Academy demonstration, Heat Thunder, Troupe Roja demonstration, FinTan, The Sayay FilipinOH demonstration, Cardinal Squares demonstration, The Hoppers, Aurora Fire dancers and Ohio Brass and Electric.

The festival is free, and parking is located at the Clifton Mill and Clifton Presbyterian Church.

The festival is sponsored by the Clifton Mill, ZCI General Contracting, Wagner Subaru, Mercy Health and Yamada North America

For more information on the schedule of events and vendors, visit www.villageofclifton.com or call 937-342-2175 and leave a message.