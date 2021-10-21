Windy today with rain, slight chance of thunder this morning

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy and chilly, with a high around 58 degrees. A weak secondary front moving down through the area in the afternoon could cause a few showers, mainly in the south.

Clouds will gradually decrease on Friday night as higher pressure builds in the area and temperatures fall to around 44 degrees.

On Saturday, clouds will continue to slowly clear during the day for mostly sunny skies. Temperatures are expected to still be cool, though, with a high only around 62 degrees.

Saturday night, after midnight the NWS forecast that clouds will quickly build back up ahead of rain chances beginning around dawn on Sunday.

Lows Saturday night will be around 44 degrees.