springfield-news-sun logo
X

Windy, cool today as cold front moves out

ajc.com

Weather
By Daniel Susco
30 minutes ago

After rain on Friday and overnight, today will be windy, cool and mostly clear after a cold front moves out of the area.

Although the NWS said some areas may see some light showers in west-central Ohio, skies will quickly clear this morning for mostly sunny skies.

Clearing clouds will come with stronger, sustained winds of 15-20 mph and gusts of up to 20-30 mph.

Highs will only reach up around 61 degrees today.

There will be a few more clouds arising around dark, but skies will clear again around midnight as temperatures fall to around 42 degrees.

Sunday will be sunny and a little breezy, with highs around 65 degrees.

Clear conditions will continue Sunday night with a low around 43 degrees.

There will be sunny skies again Monday, bringing temperatures up a little further to a high around 69 degrees.

Monday night, though, will remain just as chilly with a low around 44 degrees.

In Other News
1
Showers to persist through the overnight hours
2
Chance of overnight showers; severe weather risk Friday afternoon...
3
Warm, dry today before rain returns for rest of week
4
Warm, breezy today; Rain to return late this week
5
Unusually warm weather continues today

About the Author

ajc.com

Daniel Susco
Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top