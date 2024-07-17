Warm, cloudy, with chance of showers, storms today

Weather
By
1 hour ago
X

Today will be warm and cloudy, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms until late this afternoon, when clouds and rain chances will drop for a mostly clear, cool night, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Highs will be around 84 degrees today, falling to a low around 61 degrees overnight.

On Thursday, it will be mostly sunny with highs around 79 degrees, followed by a mostly clear night with a low around 57 degrees.

Friday will be similar to Thursday, with sunny skies and highs around 81 degrees during the day, and mostly clear skies and lows around 59 degrees overnight.

In Other News
1
Hot, humid with chance of rain, possible strong, severe storms
2
Hot, humid with showers, storms possible
3
Severe showers and storms later this afternoon with Severe Thunderstorm...
4
Mostly sunny but hot today
5
Partly sunny, hot with chance of showers today

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top