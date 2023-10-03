Sunny, hot today; Rain, cooler temperatures expected late this week

Credit: Jim Noelker

Credit: Jim Noelker

Weather
By
48 minutes ago
X

Today will be sunny and hot with highs around 88 degrees, followed by a clear night with lows around 61 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Clouds will increase during the day on Wednesday, for mostly cloudy skies in the evening and overnight.

Temperatures will be around the same as today, with highs on Wednesday reaching around 87 degrees and lows falling to around 65 degrees.

On Thursday, there will be a chance of rain throughout the day, with showers likely around nightfall. The rain is expected to continue through the night.

Highs on Thursday will be around 79 degrees, and lows will be around 61 degrees.

In Other News
1
Sunny and unseasonably warm today; Fall weather later this week
2
Sunny but warm today, tomorrow
3
Mostly sunny but warm today
4
Partly sunny, warm today; Dry and pleasant this weekend
5
Chance of showers, storms today; funnel clouds reported but no...

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top