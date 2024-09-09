Breaking: Springfield police say no reports of pets stolen, after viral social media post

Sunny but warm today, cool temps tonight

Credit: Jim Noelker

Credit: Jim Noelker

Weather
By
11 hours ago
X

Fall-like temperatures and conditions halt for the majority of the week with 80 and 90 degree temps making a return for most days.

Sunshine and warm temperatures near 83 degrees are on the forecast today, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Tonight will be clear but cool as lows fall around 54 degrees.

Tuesday will be sunny with highs in the upper 80s, followed by a mostly clear Tuesday night with lows in the mid-50s.

Wednesday will brings more sunny skies and a high of 92 degrees. Wednesday night will be remain cool but mostly clear as temperatures fall to a low of 57 degrees.

Mostly sunny skies persist on Thursday with highs in the lower 90s, followed by a mostly overcast night. The lows will fall around 65 degrees.

Warm to hot conditions remain Friday into the weekend, bringing a slight chance of rain showers as well.

In Other News
1
Sunny with cooler weather ahead of warmup for workweek
2
Mostly sunny and cooler today; near record low overnight
3
Increasing clouds, rain with chance of storms this afternoon, evening
4
Sunny, hot today ahead of wetter Friday; Cooler temps this weekend
5
Mostly sunny, hot through workweek

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.