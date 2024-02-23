Sunny but cooler today; snow on the way tonight

It will be mostly sunny today and though not as warm, it’ll still be above normal. Accumulating snow will arrive tonight into Saturday morning.

Patchy dense fog is expected in the morning, and a dense fog advisory is in effect through 9 a.m. for Champaign, Clark, Darke and Miami counties.

Today’s high will be near 53 degrees, about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy. There is a slight chance of rain and snow between 1 and 2 a.m., then snow is likely. The overnight low will drop to around 25 degrees.

Rapidly falling temperatures below freezing Saturday morning may create slick spots on untreated surfaces and especially on elevated surfaces such as bridges and overpasses. Snow should taper off by 7 a.m., the NWS said.

Saturday will be cloudy through mid-morning before skies gradually clear. The high temperature will be just above freezing, near 34 degrees.

Skies will be mostly clear Saturday night with an overnight low around 23 degrees.

Sunday will be sunny and warmer with a high near 54 degrees. Clouds move back in for mostly cloudy skies Sunday night, which will have an overnight low around 38 degrees.

The high temperature will push back into the 60s for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, though rain showers return Monday night and will continue possibly into Thursday, the NWS said.

