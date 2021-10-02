Rain, chance of thunderstorms to start this afternoon, carry through weekend

Though storm chances will trail off soon after dark, there will be a chance of showers lingering through the night.

Temperatures will be cooler during the day on Sunday, with a high around 74 degrees, before falling to around 63 degrees Sunday night.

There will still be a chance of rain during the day on Monday before dropping away around dark. Clouds will gradually decrease during the day and overnight on Monday, for partly cloudy skies overnight.

Highs on Monday will be around 74 degrees and lows will be around 58 degrees.