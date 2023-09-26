Partly sunny, warm; Scattered showers, thunderstorms start in afternoon

Today will start partly sunny, with clouds increasing in the afternoon ahead of rain and thunderstorm chances in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

The NWS said that there will be scattered showers and a few thunderstorms starting in the early afternoon, mainly in the northwestern parts of the area.

Overnight, there will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms, with rain likely after midnight.

High temperatures will be around 80 degrees, falling to a low around 61 degrees overnight.

Wednesday will be cooler and rainy, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs will be around 76 degrees.

The showers and chance of storms will continue through midnight, dropping to a chance of showers and thunderstorms around 2 a.m. Lows will be around 60 degrees.

The forecast during the day on Thursday is similar to Wednesday, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, and rain likely and a chance of storms in the afternoon.

However, clouds will gradually decrease in the afternoon and evening, and rain chances will drop around dark, with just a slight chance of showers through midnight.

Highs will be around 74 degrees on Thursday, and lows will be around 59 degrees.