Mostly sunny, windy, chilly today; Increased risk from fires this afternoon

It will be mostly sunny, windy and chilly today, leading to an elevated risk from fire during the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Highs will be around 64 degrees, and gusts will be as high as 28 mph.
Clouds will start to increase in the evening for a mostly cloudy night, and there will be a chance of showers after midnight.
Lows will be around 45 degrees.
Saturday will be partly cloudy and chilly with a high around 62 degrees, followed by a partly cloudy night with a low around 41 degrees.
Sunday will be about the same, with partly cloudy skies and a high around 65 degrees. There will be some more clouds on Sunday night as temperatures fall to around 41 degrees.
