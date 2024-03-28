Mix of sun and clouds today; showers, storms Easter weekend

Today will be sunny with some high clouds this afternoon and a calm wind.
The high for today will reach near 57 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Tonight will be partly cloudy with an overnight low around 40 degrees.
A warm front will begin to develop Friday into Saturday with the next chance of showers and thunderstorms this weekend.
Friday will be mostly sunny and dry with a high near 67 degrees. Friday night will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 50 degrees. There is a slight chance of showers after 2 a.m.
There is a chance of showers Saturday, which will be mostly cloudy with a high near 69 degrees. The chance of showers and thunderstorms continues through at least 8 p.m., followed by a chance of showers through 2 am. The overnight low will be around 48 degrees.
Easter Sunday will be partly sunny with a high near 67 degrees. A chance of showers and thunderstorms arrives after 2 p.m.
Chances for showers and storms continue Sunday night, with showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 8 p.m. The overnight low will be around 55 degrees.
Monday will be warmer with a high near 73 degrees, along with showers and possibly a thunderstorm.
