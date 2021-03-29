Mild, sunny weather expected today; warm temperatures ahead tomorrow

The skies today will be sunny and clear and temperatures will range between the upper 50s and low 40s. The day may be breezy, though wind speeds are only expected to reach as high as 9 mph, the NWS said. Overnight, temperatures will drop to around 40 degrees.

Tomorrow, the area may see warmer temperatures, reaching nearly 70 degrees. We may see some rain after midnight tomorrow and the skies may be cloudy in the evening. The day may be windy, with winds reaching speeds up to 18 mph, the NWS said. Overnight, temperatures may drop into the 40s.