Increasing clouds today with above normal temps set for the end of October

On Tuesday, mostly sunny skies and windy gusts are expected. Highs will be near 81 degrees. Wind gusts will go from 14 to 17 mph and could gust as high as 28 mph.

Overnight, cooler conditions will occur over a partly overcast sky. The lows will fall around 60 degrees.

Wednesday brings warmer temperatures yet again with highs in the lower 80s and a mostly sunny sky to go with it. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy as lows fall around 60 degrees.

The NWS said a widespread chance for rain will develop through the day on Thursday as a cold front approaches from the west.

Thursday will be rainy but breezy with highs near 75 degrees, followed by a mostly overcast night with a chance of rain showers before 2 a.m. The lows will be near 44 degrees.