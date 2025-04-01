Severe storms with heavy rain possible tomorrow, followed by more rounds of storms from Thursday to Saturday

The NWS said the chance of severe storms and heavy rain will be late Wednesday into Wednesday night.

Damaging winds, gusty winds, tornadoes and flooding/flash flooding are the primary threats, according to the NWS. A secondary threat is large hail.

[5:05 AM] A very active weather pattern will ramp up beginning Wednesday and continuing through this weekend. The initial focus is going to be the severe potential late Wed into early Wed night. Heavy rain is also expected into early Thu AM. Multiple rounds of heavy rain likely. pic.twitter.com/b0TmSbpFSG — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) April 1, 2025

Rain showers with a possible thunderstorm may happen before 2 p.m., followed by a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m.

The NWS said additional waves of low pressure will cause more rounds of storms with heavy rain Thursday night into Saturday.