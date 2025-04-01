Severe storms with heavy rain possible tomorrow, followed by more rounds of storms from Thursday to Saturday

Strong to severe storms will be possible Wednesday evening into Wednesday night, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

A Flood Watch has been issued for several counties: Butler, Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Hamilton, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Warren from 8 p.m. Wednesday to 8 a.m. Sunday.

The NWS said the chance of severe storms and heavy rain will be late Wednesday into Wednesday night.

Damaging winds, gusty winds, tornadoes and flooding/flash flooding are the primary threats, according to the NWS. A secondary threat is large hail.

Rain showers with a possible thunderstorm may happen before 2 p.m., followed by a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m.

The NWS said additional waves of low pressure will cause more rounds of storms with heavy rain Thursday night into Saturday.

