Damaging winds, isolated tornado possible as storms move into region tonight

Most of the Miami Valley has a 2-4% chance of a tornado, but communities along the Indiana border have a 5-9% chance, according to the NWS.

A wind advisory has been issued for the region until 1 a.m. Thursday. Winds of 20-30 mph are possible with gusts reaching 50 mph.

Strong winds could down tree limbs and power lines, resulting in outages. People should secure outdoor items and be aware of the risk of severe weather, especially while driving.

Southerly winds will move into the Miami Valley Wednesday evening with a chance of showers and storms overnight.

Gusty winds are likely, according to the NWS.

There is also elevated fire danger today, due to dry conditions during the day with gusty winds.

A cold front will also move through early Thursday, limiting daytime temperatures to the mid-40s.

Light rain showers are possible during the day, with a chance of a few snow flurries.

Windy conditions continue Thursday, with gusts of up to 30 mph.