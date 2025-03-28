Strong to severe storms possible Sunday

High temperatures will be in the low 70s.

[4:50 AM] With severe storm potential on Sunday, the best thing you can do right now is be aware/prepared and check back with trusted/reliable sources for the latest info as we progress through the next 48-72 hours. More details will be shared as they become available. pic.twitter.com/ISLJlPTL8q — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) March 28, 2025

The western half of Ohio has an enhanced risk for severe weather, but the extent to the severity of storms was not clear as Friday afternoon.

“All hazards of severe weather will be possible, but the magnitude of hazards will differ from location to location,” the NWS said.

Enough deep-layer wind shear and low-level speed and directional shear are expected to support storms to organize.

People should remain weather aware on Sunday and be prepared for severe conditions.