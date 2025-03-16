Good day for an umbrella: Showers continue today, but sunshine returns Monday and Tuesday

[8:10 AM] Scattered showers/storms continue as the front passes through the area. Some small hail and gusty winds, along w/ some lightning, can be expected in the strongest activity. Drier conditions will evolve area-wide by this evening as cooler/drier air filters into the area. pic.twitter.com/WXOeVA3dJe — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) March 16, 2025

The high will be around 58 degrees today, with a low of 31 degrees.

Tonight it will be cloudy and winds around 7 mph.

Monday will be sunny with a high near 58 degrees. Monday night will be mostly clear with an overnight low around 44 degrees.

A warming trend begins Tuesday, which will be mostly sunny with a high near 70 degrees. Skies will be mostly cloudy Tuesday night with an overnight low around 55 degrees.