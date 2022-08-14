Cloudy skies; sunshine and mild temperatures this week

Overnight will be partly cloudy and cooler with a low temperature of 61 degrees. Conditions will remain mostly dry going into Tuesday. Lingering showers on Monday and Tuesday could be possible.

A mostly sunny sky is expected for Tuesday with highs in the low 80′s. The nighttime will be mostly clear and cool with a low of 60 degrees.

Wednesday will be sunny and bright with highs in the low 80′s. The overnight will be clear but cool with a low of 60 degrees.

Cooler temperatures are expected this week with drier air in place, according to NWS.

Mostly dry conditions into the weekend with a slight chance of rain may occur as well.