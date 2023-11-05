Wittenberg rallies from early deficit to beat Ohio Wesleyan

The Wittenberg Tigers ended a two-game losing streak and bounced back from a 52-20 loss at Wabash with a 36-28 victory Saturday against Ohio Wesleyan in Delaware.

Wittenberg (6-3, 5-2) took control of the game with a 23-0 run in the second half and assured itself of a winning season with one game to play at home against Wooster at 1 p.m. next Saturday. The Tigers are tied for third place in the North Coast Athletic Conference with Denison (6-3, 5-2).

DePauw (9-0, 7-0) and Wabash (7-2, 6-1) will play for the NCAC’s Division III playoff bid in the final week of the season at Wabash.

Wittenberg, which avenged a 14-7 loss at home to Ohio Wesleyan last season. trailed Ohio Wesleyan 14-3 after one quarter and 14-10 at halftime. Two field goals by Brandon Goodwin and a touchdown run by Bryce Anderson in the third quarter gave Wittenberg a 22-21 lead entering the fourth.

In the fourth, a 28-yard touchdown pass from Max Milton to Milik Bowe and a 1-yard touchdown run by Garrett Gross extended Wittenberg’s lead to 36-21 with 9:38 to play.

Milton completed 25 of 44 passes for 292 yards. Bowe caught seven passes for 110 yards. Anderson and Gross combined for 168 rushing yards. Christian Sweet intercepted two passes.