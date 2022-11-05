Wittenberg loses to Ohio Wesleyan for first time since 2006

For Wittenberg, this loss followed a 44-43 defeat at Wooster, which had lost 12 straight to Wittenberg since a victory in 2008. The Tigers blew a 33-7 lead in that game.

The previous week, Wittenberg lost 28-10 at home to Denison, falling out of first place in the NCAC

Wittenberg (4-5, 4-4) will finish the season with at least five losses for the first time since 2005 when it was 5-5. Wittenberg needs to beat Hilbert (0-6) in the season finale next Saturday at Edwards-Maurer Field to avoid its first losing record since it was 4-5 in 1989 and its first six-loss season since 1953 (3-6).

Wittenberg closed NCAC play with a .500 record. This is the first time it has failed to finish above .500 in the NCAC since it joined the league in 1989.