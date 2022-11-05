Wittenberg loses to Ohio Wesleyan for first time since 2006

The Wittenberg Tigers suffered their third straight loss Saturday, losing to a program it had defeated 13 times in a row.
Ohio Wesleyan beat Wittenberg 14-7 at at Edwards-Maurer Field. The Battling Bishops (5-4, 5-2) had not beaten the Tigers since 2006: 17-10 in Delaware. They had lost 14 straight games in Springfield since a victory in 1990.
Ohio Wesleyan scored both its touchdowns in the second quarter. Kaden Buza scored on a 4-yard run. Buza then threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Jakii Alston.
Wittenberg’s only score came with 5:21 to play in the fourth quarter. Garrett Gross scored on a 4-yard run.
Wittenberg quarterbacks Collin Brown and Miles Johnson were intercepted four times.
For Wittenberg, this loss followed a 44-43 defeat at Wooster, which had lost 12 straight to Wittenberg since a victory in 2008. The Tigers blew a 33-7 lead in that game.
The previous week, Wittenberg lost 28-10 at home to Denison, falling out of first place in the NCAC
Wittenberg (4-5, 4-4) will finish the season with at least five losses for the first time since 2005 when it was 5-5. Wittenberg needs to beat Hilbert (0-6) in the season finale next Saturday at Edwards-Maurer Field to avoid its first losing record since it was 4-5 in 1989 and its first six-loss season since 1953 (3-6).
Wittenberg closed NCAC play with a .500 record. This is the first time it has failed to finish above .500 in the NCAC since it joined the league in 1989.
