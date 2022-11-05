springfield-news-sun logo
Wittenberg loses to Ohio Wesleyan for first time since 2006

Staff Writer
34 minutes ago
Tigers score only touchdown in fourth quarter

The Wittenberg Tigers suffered their third straight loss Saturday, losing to a program it had defeated 13 times in a row.

Ohio Wesleyan beat Wittenberg 14-7 at at Edwards-Maurer Field. The Battling Bishops (5-4, 5-2) had not beaten the Tigers since 2006: 17-10 in Delaware. They had lost 14 straight games in Springfield since a victory in 1990.

Ohio Wesleyan scored both its touchdowns in the second quarter. Kaden Buza scored on a 4-yard run. Buza then threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Jakii Alston.

Wittenberg’s only score came with 5:21 to play in the fourth quarter. Garrett Gross scored on a 4-yard run.

Wittenberg quarterbacks Collin Brown and Miles Johnson were intercepted four times.

For Wittenberg, this loss followed a 44-43 defeat at Wooster, which had lost 12 straight to Wittenberg since a victory in 2008. The Tigers blew a 33-7 lead in that game.

The previous week, Wittenberg lost 28-10 at home to Denison, falling out of first place in the NCAC

Wittenberg (4-5, 4-4) will finish the season with at least five losses for the first time since 2005 when it was 5-5. Wittenberg needs to beat Hilbert (0-6) in the season finale next Saturday at Edwards-Maurer Field to avoid its first losing record since it was 4-5 in 1989 and its first six-loss season since 1953 (3-6).

Wittenberg closed NCAC play with a .500 record. This is the first time it has failed to finish above .500 in the NCAC since it joined the league in 1989.

