Wittenberg eliminated from NCAC race with lopsided loss at Wabash

The Wittenberg Tigers suffered their second straight loss to Wabash and their second straight loss in the North Coast Athletic Conference, falling 52-20 on Saturday in Crawfordsville, Ind.

Wittenberg (5-3, 4-2) fell into a tie for third place with Denison (5-3, 4-2) and Ohio Wesleyan (5-3, 4-2).

DePauw (9-0, 7-0) clinched a share of the NCAC championship with a 58-7 victory against Kenyon. Wabash (6-2, 5-1) could earn the NCAC playoff bid by beating Hiram and DePauw in its final two games.

This was the most lopsided game in the Wittenberg-Wabash series since Wabash joined the NCAC in 2000. Wittenberg’s previous worst loss was a 41-14 defeat in 2003. Wabash has won four of the last five games in the series.

Liam Thompson completed 19 of 25 passes for 310 yards with four touchdowns for Wabash. Derek Allen Jr. caught three of the touchdowns and finished with 158 yards on eight receptions

Wabash led 21-0 when Max Milton threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Troy Teepe late in the first quarter to get Wittenberg on the board. Wabash then ran off 31 straight points before Milton and Teepe connected again on a 18-yard touchdown pass on the first play of the fourth quarter.

Wittenberg returns to action at 1 p.m. Saturday at Ohio Wesleyan.