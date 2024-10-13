Wittenberg gets back to .500 with victory against Ohio Wesleyan

Wittenberg (2-2, 1-1) moved into fifth place in the NCAC. Denison (4-0, 4-2), DePauw (5-0, 3-0), Wabash (3-1, 2-0) and Kenyon (4-2, 3-1) occupy the first four places in the standings.

Wittenberg beat Ohio Wesleyan (2-4, 1-3) for the second straight season. The Tigers have won 14 of the last 15 games in the series with the only loss coming in 2022 in Springfield.

Each team finished with 206 yards of offense. Neither team committed a turnover.

There were punts on the first seven drives before Wittenberg got on the board with 4:37 left in the first half on a 1-yard run by Holloway.

Wittenberg stopped Ohio Wesleyan on 4th-and-7 from the Wittenberg 19-yard line in the final minutes of the first half.

The Tigers extended their lead to 10-0 in the third quarter. After missing a 30-yard field goal, the Battling Bishops got on the board with a 51-yard touchdown pass from Kaden Buza to Quin Schroeder with 1:02 left in the third quarter.

After Ohio Wesleyan turned the ball over on downs at its own 15-yard line, Wittenberg clinched the victory with a 14-yard touchdown run by Manville with 1:21 left in the game.