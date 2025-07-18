Cincinnati Reds: All-Star Week proves farm system is in good shape

That theme was on display this week at the All-Star Game in Atlanta through the Future’s Game last Saturday and through the MLB Draft.

“We always talk about it,” prospect Sal Stewart said. “The Reds, we need to win. It’s not an if, and or but. It’s nice to establish that early on in Double-A. I hope for a September call up and to help push for the big leagues. Whenever Tito gives the call and says, hey, we’re ready for you, I’m ready to win games. The standard is to play hard and play to win. I’m understanding that and trying to replicate that.”

Stewart, 21 years old, was hitting .306 in Double-A before earning a promotion to Triple-A this week. The third baseman has an old school approach at the plate and is viewed as a gamer. He gets rave reviews from his mentors, which include All-Star Manny Machado and former Reds first baseman Yonder Alonso.

“The maturity is through the roof,” Alonso said. “His ability to learn daily is huge. Overall, the way he approaches the game and prepares for a game and studies for a game and adjusts during the game, those are things that really stand out for me.”

Nineteen-year-old catching prospect Alfredo Duno, who was also at the Future’s Game, has a rare combination of tools as a true slugging catcher. He swung the bat so hard last year that he broke a rib, which is a sign of his raw power.

The key will be his development at catcher.

“I feel really good,” Duno said. “I’m more consistent with my defense now. (The chip on my shoulder) is really high, but I just need to play the game the right way. That’s it.”

Even with Chase Burns now in the big leagues, the Reds have a strong contingent of prospects that includes Stewart, Duno, Cam Collier, Hector Rodriguez, Tyson Lewis, Sammy Stafura and others.

The latest big addition is first-round pick Steele Hall. On the draft broadcast, MLB Network’s analysts showed similarities between Hall and perennial All-Star Trea Turner.

“I think it’s hard to put those sort of expectations on a player, you’re talking about a guy who signed a $300-million contract at the big-league level, but that was the comp that got brought up in our room with our group,” Katuska said. “Dansby Swanson was one. Trea Turner was one. That type of player that is ultra-athletic, can run, can throw, can play defense and provides value with the bat, as well as a leadoff type of guy. That’s how we saw Steele and what ultimately lead us to be comfortable with the pick.”

The Reds aimed for upside throughout the MLB Draft, acquiring several athletic center fielders with slug and defensive value as well as some dynamic pitchers who are coming back from injury.