Wittenberg falls at home to Denison in NCAC opener

The Wittenberg Tigers couldn’t escape an early 13-0 hole and lost 30-20 to Denison on Saturday at Edwards-Maurer Field in their North Coast Athletic Conference opener.

Wittenberg (1-2, 0-1) has lost four of its last five games against Denison, a program it beat 22 straight times between 1990 and 2015. Denison (3-2, 3-0), which bounced back from a 27-24 overtime loss to Wittenberg in 2023, is tied for first in the NCAC with DePauw (5-0, 3-0).

Denison dominated time of possession (38:59 to 19:43). On its first possession, it capped an 11-play, 91 yard-drive with a 1-yard touchdown run by Trey Fabrocini. On its second drive, it moved the ball 55 yards in 10 plays and scored on a 15-yard pass from Tyler Green to Billy Guzzo.

Wittenberg cut Denison’s lead to 13-3 on a 26-yard field goal by Lucas Swierk in the third quarter. Denison stretched its lead to 20-3 on a 5-yard touchdown run by Fabrocini with 7:21 left in the first half.

Wittenberg scored its first touchdown on a 20-yard pass from Max Milton to Kade Ray and trailed 20-10 at halftime.

Swierk kicked another field goal in the third quarter to cut Denison’s lead to 20-13. Denison answered with a 10-0 run in the fourth quarter to put the game away.

Denison outgained Wittenberg 170-50 in rushing yards. Fabrocini gained 103 yards on 30 carries. Denison converted 10 of 15 third-down attempts and both of its fourth-down tries, while Wittenberg converted 4 of 13 third-down chances and 1-of-3 fourth-down attempts.

There were no turnovers in the game.

Milton completed 25 of 44 passes for 264 yards. Green completed 18 of 22 passes for 207 yards.

