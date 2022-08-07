Ranch home designed to enhance accessibility

The entryway has wood parquet flooring and a decorative ceiling light and leads to the eat-in kitchen to the right. This room has been totally remodeled and features vinyl tile, a decorative chandelier, a bay window in the breakfast area and an island dividing this area from the kitchen.

The island has a double sink, motion-sensor faucet, quartz counter, dishwasher and range as well as glass-tile backsplash. There are three pendant lights over the island and an attached breakfast counter. Off the breakfast area is an exterior door leading to garage.

The kitchen has new white cabinets, track lighting, quartz counters, a pantry cabinet, open and closed shelving, a side-by-side stainless refrigerator and glass-tile backsplash. There is track lighting and a planning desk area with open shelving. A closet in the kitchen holds the HVAC and laundry area with washer and dryer.

Combined Shape Caption The rear of the home has a double wide concrete patio with two doors. There is also a 3-season room and satellite dish mounted to a tower. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Combined Shape Caption The rear of the home has a double wide concrete patio with two doors. There is also a 3-season room and satellite dish mounted to a tower. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Attached to the kitchen is the great room with neutral carpet, a newer ceiling fan, a corner wood-burning fireplace with wood surround and mantel. Sliding glass doors open to the back yard. An additional exterior glass door is in this room opening to the side yard and rear of garage.

To the left of the entry is the oversized main bedroom with neutral carpet and wood sliding glass doors leading to a rear patio. The ensuite bath has wood flooring, double vanity with quartz tops and a tub shower/combination with grab bars and tile surround. The tub has jets.

The main bedroom’s closet is in the bathroom and features an updated Container Store Elfa closet system that can be customized.

The second bedroom features neutral carpet and is next to the second full bath with updated vanity and tub/shower combination.

The home also features a sunroom next to the great room with carpet and painted ceiling. It has a wall of windows and a door leading to the side yard.

The rear of the home has a tower for a satellite dish and a double concrete patio connected to both sliding doors. There is a small, fenced area in the back, but the majority of the lot is open with mature trees and landscaping.

Updates to the home include newer windows and front door, newer garage door opener, new kitchen appliances and tankless water heater.

2827 Country Squire Drive, New Carlisle

Price: $275,000

Directions: Ohio 235 N to left onto Stafford Road. Turn right onto Country Squire Drive.

Highlights: 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, about 1,930 square feet, .69-acre lot, fully accessible ranch home designed with wide hallways, sensors and customizable closet, large main suite with bath, wooded lot with side area and small fenced back, newly updated kitchen with stainless appliances, three-season sun porch with new flooring, tankless water heater, satellite dish tower, double-wide rear concrete patio, wood parquet entry and vinyl tile.

For more details

Diana Taylor

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Professional Realty

937-631-0362

dlynntaylor777@gmail.com