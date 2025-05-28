Local real estate: Springfield 2-story listed at $385K has loft and sunroom

A concrete driveway leads to the two-car attached garage with opener. The front entry has railings on either side and opens into the two-story living room, which has wood plank flooring. There is a floor to ceiling stone fireplace with raised hearth and glass doors.

Open to the living room is the formal dining room, which has hardwood flooring, crown and chair rail molding and a decorative chandelier. A doorway from the dining room opens to the updated kitchen, which has white cabinets, quartz countertops and a tile backsplash. Appliances include a dishwasher, range with double ovens, microwave and French door refrigerator. There is a nook open to the kitchen with French doors that lead to the back yard. There is also a decorative chandelier.

The primary bedroom suite has tile flooring, a brick fireplace with glass doors, recessed lighting and a tray ceiling. The ensuite bathroom has a tile walk in shower, tile flooring and a white vanity and built in cabinets.

Stairs lead to the second level with a family room that overlooks the lower level. It has neutral carpeting, wood shutters on the windows and recessed lighting. There is a wall of built in shelving.

An additional ensuite bedroom is upstairs and has a beamed vaulted ceiling, a ceiling fan, neutral carpeting and double closets. It has a fireplace with glass doors. The ensuite bathroom has tile flooring and a shower and white vanity. There are two additional bedrooms and a full bathroom on this level with tub shower combination and tile flooring.

There is sunroom at the rear of the home on the main level. It has neutral carpeting and sliding glass doors opening to the back patio. The back of the home has a Sunsetter retractable awning. The back yard has a wood privacy fence and mature shrubs at the rear.

MORE DETAILS

Price: $385,000

More info: Shiela Henry Coldwell Banker Heritage – Springfield, 937-605-4549, sheilahosana@aol.com