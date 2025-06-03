Local real estate: Home for sale in South Vienna is on 2 acres of land

This four-bedroom two story, originally built in 2008, sits on nearly two acres in South Vienna. It is at 350 S. Houston Pike and in the Northeastern Local School District in Clark County.
A black-topped driveway winds through the property and leads to the two-car attached and one car detached garages. The front of the house has stone accents around the garage and upper level.
The covered wrap around porch has wood railings and a wood floor. Wood steps lead to the front door, which has a decorative oval inset window and dual sidelights.
Inside the two-story foyer has tile flooring and a guest closet. To the left is a living room with neutral carpeting and a ceiling fan. There is a bay window in this room with recessed lighting.
There is a home office space connected to the living room with wood flooring. The foyer leads back to the family room with neutral carpeting, a fireplace with wood mantel and ceiling fan. It is open to the kitchen, which has tile flooring, a breakfast bar/island with solid surface countertop, wood cabinets and a lighting fixture over the island.
Appliances include a range, microwave, dishwasher and French door refrigerator. There is a breakfast nook at the end of the kitchen with a decorative chandelier and an exterior door leading to the rear of the home.
Off the kitchen is a full bathroom with tile flooring and a wood vanity and a walk-in shower. There is a first-floor laundry room with tile flooring and a sink and cabinets.
Upstairs the primary suite has a bay window, neutral carpeting and a ceiling fan. There is a partial vaulted ceiling over the bay window sitting area with a ceiling fan. The ensuite bathroom has tile flooring, a freestanding bathtub, double wood vanity and walk in shower.
Three additional bedrooms on the second level have neutral carpeting and ceiling fans. There is a shared hall bathroom with tile flooring, a wood vanity and tub/shower combination.
The home has a full, partially finished basement that has built in shelving for storage. There is a wood deck at the rear of the home with railings and steps down to the yard. The deck has a hot tub.
There are oak six panel doors throughout the home and new plumbing and fixtures in the kitchen and bathrooms. There is also a 14 x 20 storage building and new windows in 2023.
MORE DETAILS
Price: $498,900
More info: Kristin Sollars, Coldwell Banker Realty, 937-631-8872, kristin.sollars@cbrealty.com
