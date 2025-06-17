$764K ranch is on nearly 7 acres in Springfield

Inside the entry foyer has a decorative ceiling light and is open to the living room. It has vaulted ceilings, a ceiling fan and recessed lighting. There are wood floors and a stacked stone gas fireplace with roughhewn mantel and raised hearth. There is a built-in entertainment center on one side.

Open to the living room is the dining room. It has hardwood flooring, and a decorative chandelier. Vaulted ceiling and recessed lighting.

To the right of the foyer is a home office. It has hardwood flooring, French doors and a ceiling fan. There is a half bathroom nearby with wood flooring and a wood vanity with custom copper sink.

The gourmet style kitchen has hardwood flooring, granite countertops and tile backsplash and a custom range hood. There is an island with bar seating, and a copper bar sink, pendant and recessed lighting. There is also a copper farmhouse sink. Appliances include a gas cooktop with pot filler, wall ovens and warming drawer, dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator. The breakfast nook has a tray ceiling with a ceiling fan and built in bench seating in a bay window.

A hallway with hardwood flooring leads to the bedrooms, including the primary bedroom suite. It has hardwood flooring and a ceiling fan. French doors open to an attached sunroom. There is a gas stone fireplace with mantel. There is an exterior door that opens to the rear patio. The primary ensuite bathroom has tile flooring, double vanities with makeup area. There are pendant lights over the vanities and a walk-in tile shower with glass door.

A laundry room rounds out the first level. It has tile flooring, recessed lighting, built in cabinets and a sink. It has a mudroom area with bench and hanging shelf.

Steps off the entry lead down to the finished walk out basement. There is a recreation room with neutral carpeting and a gas fireplace with wood mantel and raised brick hearth. It has recessed lighting and a ceiling fan. French doors open to the rear patio and there are built in shelves next to the fireplace. There are two additional bedrooms in the basement. Both have neutral carpet and ceiling fans. Both bedrooms have ensuite bathrooms and walk in closets. Both bathrooms have tile flooring, wood vanities and tub/shower combinations. There is a separate finished room in the basement for HVAC and an additional laundry sink.

The rear of the home features a wrap around stamped concrete porch and raised deck. The deck can be accessed off the primary bedroom and the living room. There are steps down from the deck that lead to the concrete patio. The backyard is heavily landscaped and has views of the surrounding countryside. The home also has a brick firepit, dog kennel, outbuilding, hot tub and natural gas grill connections.

More Details:

Price: $764,000

More info: Matthew L. Sheridan, Sheridans LLC, 937-902-8066, matt@SheridanTeam.com