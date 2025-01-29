Local real estate: Mechanicsburg ranch for sale is on more than 3 acres of land

Inside the two-story entry has a ceiling light, one shiplap wall and luxury vinyl tile flooring as well as a guest closet. The entry steps back to the living room with a ceiling fan and vaulted ceiling. This room also has recessed lighting, a shiplap accent wall, neutral carpeting and a brick gas fireplace with wood mantel.

Open to the family room is the breakfast area and kitchen. The breakfast area has a decorative chandelier, LVT flooring and a sliding glass door leading to the back yard. The kitchen has LVT flooring, a ceiling fan, pendant lighting over a breakfast bar and a pantry. It has tile backsplash and granite countertops. Appliances include a French door refrigerator, range, microwave and dishwasher.

The primary bedroom suite has neutral carpeting, a ceiling fan, a shiplap accent wall and window coverings including blinds. The ensuite bathroom has a tiled walk-in shower, ship lap accent walls and wood vanity as well as tile flooring. There is also a walk-in closet and a laundry room off this bedroom with tile flooring and shelving.

Two additional bedrooms have neutral carpeting and share a bathroom with tub/shower combination, wood vanity and tile flooring.

The rear of the home has a fully covered concrete patio. It has two ceiling fans and recessed lighting. Next to the patio is a pergola covering a hot tub. There is an above ground pool with decking off the patio.

Also on the property is a 30’x40′ pole barn with electricity and gas and roughed in plumbing for an additional bathroom. There is also a newly renovated chicken coop with electricity and water. The acreage is open with no rear neighbors and views of woods beyond.

Updates include new asphalt driveway (2024), roof (2024), and pool (2023).

MORE DETAILS

Price: $599,000

More info: Lisa Yates, BHHS Metro & Fields Realty, 937-869-6048; Cassandra Solomon, Coldwell Banker Heritage Springfield 937-405-5677, themrssolo16@gmail.com