Local real estate: Mechanicsburg ranch for sale is on more than 3 acres of land

Jan 29, 2025
This 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom brick ranch home at 7932 Ohio 161 sits on a three-acre lot in Mechanicsburg. Originally built in 2003, it is in Champaign County and in the Mechanicsburg Exempted Village School District.

A newly coated asphalt driveway leads to the two-car side entry garage. The covered front entry has pillars, and the front door is covered by a glass storm door.

Inside the two-story entry has a ceiling light, one shiplap wall and luxury vinyl tile flooring as well as a guest closet. The entry steps back to the living room with a ceiling fan and vaulted ceiling. This room also has recessed lighting, a shiplap accent wall, neutral carpeting and a brick gas fireplace with wood mantel.

Open to the family room is the breakfast area and kitchen. The breakfast area has a decorative chandelier, LVT flooring and a sliding glass door leading to the back yard. The kitchen has LVT flooring, a ceiling fan, pendant lighting over a breakfast bar and a pantry. It has tile backsplash and granite countertops. Appliances include a French door refrigerator, range, microwave and dishwasher.

The primary bedroom suite has neutral carpeting, a ceiling fan, a shiplap accent wall and window coverings including blinds. The ensuite bathroom has a tiled walk-in shower, ship lap accent walls and wood vanity as well as tile flooring. There is also a walk-in closet and a laundry room off this bedroom with tile flooring and shelving.

Two additional bedrooms have neutral carpeting and share a bathroom with tub/shower combination, wood vanity and tile flooring.

The rear of the home has a fully covered concrete patio. It has two ceiling fans and recessed lighting. Next to the patio is a pergola covering a hot tub. There is an above ground pool with decking off the patio.

Also on the property is a 30’x40′ pole barn with electricity and gas and roughed in plumbing for an additional bathroom. There is also a newly renovated chicken coop with electricity and water. The acreage is open with no rear neighbors and views of woods beyond.

Updates include new asphalt driveway (2024), roof (2024), and pool (2023).

MORE DETAILS

Price: $599,000

More info: Lisa Yates, BHHS Metro & Fields Realty, 937-869-6048; Cassandra Solomon, Coldwell Banker Heritage Springfield 937-405-5677, themrssolo16@gmail.com

The family room is open to the kitchen and breakfast nook.

The primary bedroom suite has a shiplap accent wall, neutral carpeting and a ceiling fan.

The family room has a vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan and recessed lighting and a gas fireplace.

the covered patio has two ceiling fans and recessed lighting

The rear of the home has a covered patio, a wood pergola covering a hot tub and an above ground pool.

The pole barn and newly renovated chicken coop both have electricity and water.

