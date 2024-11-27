Local real estate: Champaign County ranch is on 9.2 wooded acres

The front door is covered by a glass storm door. Inside the entry opens to a family room with bamboo laminate flooring, vaulted ceiling and recessed lighting. There is also a ceiling fan, and this room is open to the kitchen and dining areas.

The dining/breakfast area has a decorative chandelier and wainscotting halfway up the wall on one side. There is a sliding glass door off this room that leads to the rear deck. The kitchen has recessed lighting, white cabinets and bamboo laminate flooring. There is an island with a breakfast bar and wood butcher block top, pendant lighting and wood wainscotting all the way up and beneath and above the cabinets. There is a double farmhouse style sink, solid surface countertops and stainless appliances including a range, dishwasher, microwave and French door refrigerator.

The split floorplan features a primary bedroom suite and laundry area off the kitchen. The bamboo flooring continues into the laundry room, which has cabinets and washer and dryer. This room also serves as a mudroom with hanging coat rack and door leading to the garage.

The primary bedroom suite has a ceiling fan, neutral carpeting and recessed lighting. The ensuite bathroom has luxury vinyl tile flooring, a double vanity and walk in tile shower with glass doors. There is a closet in the bathroom and two additional walk-in closets off the hallway, one being used as a pantry.

A barn door slides to reveal the additional two bedrooms off the family room. Both bedrooms have neutral carpeting and ceiling fans. Each has a double closet, and one room is open to a large storage walk in closet. The bedrooms also share a full bath with tile flooring, tub/shower combination and vanity.

The wood deck off the dining area has railings around all sides and overlooks the heavily wooded backyard.

Address: 9380 Russell Road, De Graff

Size: 2,054 square feet on a 9.2-acre lot; Three bedrooms, two bathrooms

Price: $599,000

Contact: Zachary Wilt, Home Experts Realty; 937-430-9812, Zach.wilt@homeexpertsrealty.net