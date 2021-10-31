Colonial-style home features renovated kitchen, baths

A newly updated kitchen is accessed through a door in the dining room. The kitchen features solid-surface countertops, solid-wood cabinetry, ceiling and pendant lighting. A refrigerator, range and dishwasher are included, and the kitchen is open to a breakfast area with decorative chandelier.

A half wall separates the breakfast area from the family room, which has a wood-burning fireplace with brick surround and glass doors. There is track lighting above fireplace and built-in bookcases on either side. A sliding door with blinds opens to the back patio and deck.

There is also a half bath on the first level and laundry room.

To the right of the main entry are stairs leading to the second level with four bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The bedrooms are all carpeted. Off the hallway is a full bath with laminate flooring, an updated vanity and fixtures and a tub/shower combination.

The main bedroom suite has a ceiling fan and a connected full bath with walk-in shower and tile flooring.

Off the main-level family room is a concrete patio that has been extended to a wooden deck and connected to a 25-by-15-foot, concrete patio fully covered with a gazebo. There is a patio swing off the deck. The covered patio is lighted and has ceiling fans.

The backyard views from the patio feature mature trees and the farmhouse property behind the home.

3985 Saint James Court, Springfield

Price: $316,000

Directions: Route 41 west out of Springfield. Right on Ballentine Pk. Straight to Knollwood and right on St James Court.

Highlights: 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, about 2,140 sq. ft. of living space, 1.05-acre lot, newer laminate flooring and updated kitchen and bathrooms, family room with wood-burning fireplace, mature trees throughout property, covered concrete patio with ceiling fans and lighting, two forms of heat and central air.

Josh Cochran Real Estate II

937-215-0269

Joshcochran711@yahoo.com