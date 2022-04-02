Youth symphony, children’s chorus to perform spring concert

“It has been a whirlwind for them with all the adjustments so it’s nice to get them back in front of an audience,” he said.

The seniors will be recognized and given a plaque and one planning to major or minor in music in college will be announced as the $500 Smarelli Scholarship recipient. Smarelli was a longtime musician with the symphony and guided youth musicians for years.

A special part of the spring concert is that the winner of a concerto competition earlier in the season earns a solo. Clarinetist Abigail Larson earned the distinction this year.

Also being recognized at the concert will be Nate Thompson, who earned the 2021 Music Educator of the Year award. Since there was no spring concert last year, Pons said it was fitting for Thompson to be honored at this event.

Explore Tenants announced for business park at former Upper Valley Mall site

Concert tickets cost $8 each and are available online or at the door the night of the show.

Auditions for the youth symphony and children’s chorus 2022-2023 season will be in May at a date to be announced.

HOW TO GO

What: Springfield Symphony Youth Orchestras and Children’s Chorus Spring Concert

Where: John Legend Theater at The Dome, 700 S. Limestone St., Springfield

When: Monday, 7 p.m.

Admission: $8

More info: 937-325-8100 or go to www.springfieldsym.com