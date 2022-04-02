Youth symphony, children’s chorus to perform spring concert

The Springfield Symphony Youth Orchestras and Children’s Chorus are ready to show the experience and growth gained from a year of rehearsals, practice and education.
All will perform live with a special focus on 13 seniors who will be honored including one who will have a chance to continue their music education during the John Smarelli Scholarship Concert at 7 p.m. Monday at the John Legend Theater.
This will be the first time the youths will perform at the Legend Theater since 2019. Following an incomplete season interrupted by pandemic shutdowns and then a season done mostly virtual amid precautions last year, completing a full season and being able to perform two concerts has been special for the youth symphony, chorus and various ensembles.
“It has been nice for the kids to be able to develop all year,” said Axl Pons, Springfield Symphony education and operations manager.
This year’s seniors were sophomores when the pandemic forced them to adapt to doing most of their music education virtually. Pons said it was satisfying for them to be able to get the full experience.
“It has been a whirlwind for them with all the adjustments so it’s nice to get them back in front of an audience,” he said.
The seniors will be recognized and given a plaque and one planning to major or minor in music in college will be announced as the $500 Smarelli Scholarship recipient. Smarelli was a longtime musician with the symphony and guided youth musicians for years.
A special part of the spring concert is that the winner of a concerto competition earlier in the season earns a solo. Clarinetist Abigail Larson earned the distinction this year.
Also being recognized at the concert will be Nate Thompson, who earned the 2021 Music Educator of the Year award. Since there was no spring concert last year, Pons said it was fitting for Thompson to be honored at this event.
Concert tickets cost $8 each and are available online or at the door the night of the show.
Auditions for the youth symphony and children’s chorus 2022-2023 season will be in May at a date to be announced.
HOW TO GO
What: Springfield Symphony Youth Orchestras and Children’s Chorus Spring Concert
Where: John Legend Theater at The Dome, 700 S. Limestone St., Springfield
When: Monday, 7 p.m.
Admission: $8
More info: 937-325-8100 or go to www.springfieldsym.com
