Springfield leaders rejoice as toxic chemicals cleanup moves closer

“Having this consent decree in place is an essential and significant stage in our community’s effort to resolve the Barrel Fill issue and safeguard our water,” said Springfield City Commissioner David Estrop.

The barrel fill had been a source of frustration over the years for many public officials as it contained toxic chemicals dumped decades ago and is located near an aquifer that provides drinking water to thousands of people in the community.

Industrial waste dumped there decades ago has not contaminated the source of local drinking water, but there is concern if not removed, it could seep into the water supply with detrimental consequences.

The proximity of the barrel fill and the industrial waste its pertains can constitute a real problem for the area as industrial waste can contain highly toxic chemicals that can seep into ground water, said Abinash Agrawal, a professor of Environmental Sciences at Wright State University.

As a result, public and private wells should be carefully monitored for the presence of these toxic chemicals and any previous data should be examined, the professor added.

“These landfills are traditionally known to be problem sources, especially if they were the site for the disposal of industrial waste,” he added.

The barrel fill is located in a 8.5-acre portion of a closed landfill at 3108 Snyder Domer Road in German Twp., about 1.5 miles west of Tremont City and 3.5 miles northwest of Springfield.

Approximately 51,500 drums and about 300,000 gallons of industrial liquid waste were disposed of in waste cells between 1976 and 1979 at the site.

That information was listed on U.S. EPA’s website as the barrel fill is being addressed under that agency’s Superfund alternative approach.

The consent agreement will allow the cleanup process to move forward the development of more detailed cleanup plans regarding the removal of liquid toxic waste.

Solid toxic waste is to be reburied in a double-lined pit. That location would then be capped and nearby groundwater would be monitored to detect any leaks.

A record of decision regarding the barrel fill was finalized in 2018 between the community, U.S. EPA, and Potential Responsible Parties, which determined the method for cleaning up the barrel fill site, said Springfield officials.

The U.S. EPA and U.S. DOJ began negotiations with Potential Responsible Parties in 2019 to finalize a consent decree that would place the the financial burden on the companies who contributed chemicals to the barrel fill site, Springfield officials added.

However, as that process carried on, frustration grew among local officials who felt that they were being left in the dark as to why it was taking so long.

A spokesperson with the EPA said that it is not uncommon for those type of negotiations, including a consent decree, to last from six months to a few years, depending on the specific legal and technical circumstances at each Superfund site.

Now that a consent decree is being finalized, Springfield commissioner Estrop estimates that “we’re at least a year away from actually having a shovel in the ground and maybe longer.”

Estrop said that they are waiting on final approval regarding the consent decree, which is s being circulated among the parties involved for signatures and is due for submission to the DOJ by April 6. From there, the decree is expected to be submitted to the U.S. District Court of Southern Ohio for final approval.

Estrop said that he still has not received a clear answer regarding why the consent decree took so long to be reached.

But, he said that the city is delighted that the process is moving forward.

“Because good clean water is essential for the future of our community and this whole area of southwest Ohio,” Estrop said.

“We have excellent water and we want to keep it that way,” he added.